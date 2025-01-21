Jeff Hardy Says He Wants To Face Roman Reigns Before He Retires

Jeff Hardy has a match with Roman Reigns on his list of things he wants before he retires. Hardy recently spoke with the San Antonio Express-News and during the conversation, he noted that a bout with the OTC is on his list of dream matches and he believes that there’s potential for it to happen.

“One of my dream matches was always Roman Reigns I used to say,” Hardy said (per Fightful). “I still have that in my head before it’s all over in my career. Roman Reigns is a big one.”

Hardy is currently a member of the TNA roster and holds the World Tag Team Championships with his brother Matt.