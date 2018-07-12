Jeff Hardy Wants to Be World Champion Again, Talks His High Spots Taking Their Toll

Jeff Hardy spoke with the Canton Rep and discussed his remaining goals, the toll that his high spots have taken over the years and more.

On how he’s survived this long doing as many high spots as he has: “Your guess is as good as mine. I think it has to do with hope, faith and a lot of luck. Matt always says, ‘It’s just incredible. You’re one of these guys that do this insane stuff, and here you are 40 years into your life still giving them a little bit of that.’ The toll has been rough at times. Lately, my lower back has really been bothering me to the point where I haven’t been doing the swanton (Note: a forward flip from the top rope) as much in the live events just to protect it. I think looking forward I’m gonna have to be more like that, because nothing lasts forever. I’ve been real lucky, and naturally on TV I always want to go all out, but in the live events, I might have to hold back a little. I’m glad my face paint has come back. That’s always fun for people to see, because it’s original and unique each and every night, and I love doing that. Growing up I was a huge fan of Ultimate Warrior and Sting, and I wanted to be a little bit of both of them.”

On if he thinks he sets his own bar too high: “I don’t think so. I’m a huge motocross fan, and what I’ve learned especially from freestyle motocross — in pro wrestling, my body is my machine — but watching these guys control these dirt bikes and doing triple flips and landing them from 100 feet in the air, I’m going ‘For that, the bar is way too high, and where can you go from there?’ But with wrestling, there’s a little bit you can do gradually overtime. When you have an idea and want to see it through, there always is that risk involved. I see Shane McMahon jumping off the hell in a cell like I did, and now I’m kind of questioning it like, ‘Do I really need to do that?’ I have two daughters, and just being hurt and trying to wrestle is tough. I don’t think we raise it too far, but the biggest challenge is always to top what you did last time.”

On the goals remaining in his career: “I definitely would like to be the world champion again. And I definitely want to be involved in a deletion-style match, if that happens one day down the road on our property (Note: an unorthodox match that takes place on the Hardy’s property), because I wasn’t involved in the last one. There’s several things I’d like to do, but I’d like just to continue to re-invent ourselves. I’ve been doing a lot of live shows singing now, too, and I’m loving that. I would love to one day perform a song at one of these WWE shows before I’m done with my WWE career.”