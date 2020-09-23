Jeff Hardy On What Place There Is For Him in Wrestling When He Retires, Talks Women’s Tag Titles

Jeff Hardy discussed his future in wrestling once his in-ring career is over and more in a new interview. Hardy spoke with the Daily Star and you can see highlights below:

On his place in wrestling after he retires: “Hopefully, at the point where I can’t wrestle anymore, there might be a creative place for me because I do love pro wrestling and I’m interested in everything that’s going on. I still don’t feel like I’m a trainer, a coach or a leader. I just feel like somebody who would never really be seen but has these unique ideas that might be cool for a show or a storyline. One thing I’ve always said, and I still feel this way, is that as far as training other pro wrestlers, or people who want to be pro wrestlers, If my two daughters ever want to wrestle and they’re serious about it, that’s when I’ll get a ring and a building, and get my training boots on.

“Other than that, I don’t know what it is… I’m so heavily involved in my music now; I’ve been writing a lot and trying to improve as it’s such an intimidating industry. I’m involved in that and other artwork as well, I do a lot of painting and stuff. I love all of that. But I don’t think like I’ll ever be a wrestling trainer, an agent, a coach or anything like that.”

On WWE’s Women’s Tag Team Championships: “It’s amazing, it’s like I saw it coming! Seeing those tag titles and thinking of the first time my brother and I won [the men’s tag titles], it was just so inspiring to me. The all-women’s pay-per-view Evolution was a thing and the women are tearing it up just as much as the dudes are. It’s awesome, man… if my daughters ever wanted to wrestle, just the idea of the Hardy Girlz sounds amazing. Who knows what the future holds? But I am in love with the women’s tag team titles – that’s an awesome thing.”