Jeff Hardy on Why Storyline With Sheamus Was Empowering, Hopes to Main Event WrestleMania

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing his storyline with Sheamus on Smackdown, his remaining goals in WWE and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On his current run with WWE: “This is my last chance to get it right. Since my early 20s, it’s been a rollercoaster ride with addiction and alcoholism. I’ve had sober runs, doing good for a while, but then I’d always go back. Now I hope I’m done with that. As long as I stay on the straight and narrow, the sky is the limit.”

On his storyline with Sheamus dealing with his addiction issues: “For me, admitting on TV that I’m an alcoholic has been empowering. It helps me remind myself of how bad it can be if I go back to that way of life. I am blessed to do this, and I want to help people that have struggled like me. I hope I can be an example for people going through recovery.”

On his goals in the company: “Between now and the year 2024, I want to be WWE Champion and Universal Champion, one time apiece, and main event WrestleMania one of those years. That’s the goal I just set for myself. Faith over fear, everything will be good.”

On wanting to bring his Willow character to WWE: “I want Willow to have something to do with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, though what that is, I’m not sure yet. That’s one of the struggles right now inside my head. I’m thinking that Willow is stuck in a little black-and-white TV of the Twilight Zone in The Firefly Fun House. Maybe The Fiend beats Jeff Hardy, and that’s why I transform into Willow. It’s cool that pro wrestling allows all this creativity to exist. For me, it’s always been where my dreams come true, and it still is to this day.”

On his match with Elias at Hell in a Cell: “The focus will be on the cage matches, so it’s very challenging, but in a good way. I’ve only shared this with my wife so far, but I am going to do something different with my face paint at Hell in a Cell. I had this vision of this image of a few guitars painted on my face. He’s a musician, I’m a musician, so I want to paint a few guitars on my painted face. We are going to do some cool stuff out there.”