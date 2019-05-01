Jeff Hardy Will Be Out For 6-9 Months Due To Surgery

Jeff Hardy was interviewed by Kayla Braxton after Smackdown and revealed that he will be out of action for 6-9 months following his upcoming knee surgery.

He said: “You know, we had the greatest match with The Usos, we won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and then Lars attacked. My knee has been weak for a while, but he just put the finishing point on it, man. It was a massacre and this is my worst nightmare now because I’m going to be out for 6-9 months. Surgery in a couple of days, I’m going to have my whole right knee repaired, everything in there that’s bad, so for 6-9 months it’s going to be rough. Hopefully the first four months go extremely well. My first injury in pro wrestling was when I tore my rotator cuff over a year ago. I made it six months when Matt and I first came back and that happened. So then I made it a year with the facepaint and all that and now this happened. So, it’s a bummer, but at the same time I needed a new knee. There was a lot of wear and tear on it, so I’m pretty confident I’m going to come back better than I was, or have been for the last four years. I will be back and I will be back better than ever.”