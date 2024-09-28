Jeff Hardy Says Willow Character Will ‘Definitely’ Return to TNA

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Jeff Hardy confirmed that his Willow character will make a return to TNA Wrestling after a decade away. Willow was created by Hardy for OMEGA wrestling and last appeared in TNA in 2016.

Hardy said: “Well, I can tell you that it’ll look different than it did last time, because there is a new version of the Willow face place plate mask in the making, and it’s looking pretty sick, like sick in a good way. So yeah, before it’s all said and done, Willow will definitely return here in Total Non-Stop Action.“