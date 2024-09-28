wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Says Willow Character Will ‘Definitely’ Return to TNA
September 28, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Jeff Hardy confirmed that his Willow character will make a return to TNA Wrestling after a decade away. Willow was created by Hardy for OMEGA wrestling and last appeared in TNA in 2016.
Hardy said: “Well, I can tell you that it’ll look different than it did last time, because there is a new version of the Willow face place plate mask in the making, and it’s looking pretty sick, like sick in a good way. So yeah, before it’s all said and done, Willow will definitely return here in Total Non-Stop Action.“
More Trending Stories
- Bill Simmons Reveals Best Story That Was Cut Out of Mr. McMahon Docuseries
- Note on Why WWE Has Not Announced Post-Christmas Event at MSG Yet
- Cody Rhodes Reportedly Getting Special Entrance at WWE Bad Blood
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’