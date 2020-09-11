WWE News: Jeff Hardy Wants Willow vs. The Fiend In WWE, Behind the Scenes Look at Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole

– In a conversation with WWE on BT Sport, Jeff Hardy discussed why he’d love to bring his Willow alter ego into WWE and have the character feud with The Fiend.

“We never knew we needed a Willow vs. ‘The Fiend’ @WWEBrayWyatt feud until @JEFFHARDYBRAND said it to us 🤯🤯🤯. “My dream is to bring him into the @WWE Universe.” Sign us up. Immediately 🤤.”

– The WWE Performance Center has released a behind-the-scenes look at the Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole match for the NXT title from Tuesday’s show, with various supestars debating who the greatest NXT champion of all time is. You can watch the video below.