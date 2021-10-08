Jeff Hardy On Potentially Bringing Back Willow Character In WWE, His Memories Of First TLC Match

In a recent interview on Culture State, Jeff Hardy discussed potentially bringing back the Willow character in WWE, his memories of the first TLC Match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Hardy on potentially bringing back the Willow character in WWE: “Speaking of Willow, I was just talking with the guy that makes these masks, who made it back then. He’s such an awesome mask maker and that’s now making this new Willow mask, and we were talking about the possibility of Willow entering the scene once again before my career is over.”

On his memories of the first TLC Match at SummerSlam 2000: “It just an hour north of where we grew up, and it was so cool because again, that was another night where we brought something into reality that I had just seen in my mind. That was two people handing from those things holding the titles. Me and D’Von Dudley, we were hanging up there, and it was such a memorable thing. I was all young and invincible up there and kicking him and trying to get him down, but he wasn’t ready. ‘Stop it, Jeff. Stop!’ [laughs] It was so amazing to see the people going crazy and watching that back still, I’m so blessed to be able to do everything I’ve done.”

On returning to working in front of fans again: “The wildest thing was, Matt was debuting in the other wrestling world and I was coming back from knee surgery. Originally, it was going to be in Detroit in front of 20,000 people, but it was in Florida at the Performance Center in front of nobody. Complete silence. It was so strange. That evolved into the ThunderDome which was crazy and impressive, but again, it was super weird. WWE doesn’t mess around. When they’ve gotta get through hard times, they get through them. They do whatever they have to do to put on a show each and every week. I wrestled AJ Styles that first night in the ThunderDome and won the Intercontinental Championship, but before we went out, I was like, ‘I had the weirdest dream last night. We were having this great match for the IC title, but there were 2,000 people watching us in this room.’ But that’s exactly how it was. I’m glad to be part of it because it was a piece of history. That’s why it’s so exciting now to be back in front of live audiences. It’s so fresh and new, and I’m sure the fans feel it too.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Culture State with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.