Jeff Hardy Advertised For Philadelphia TNA Tapings This Month
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
Jeff Hardy announced that he will be at the TNA TV tapings in Philadelphia later this month, following his return at Against All Odds. The tapings happen on June 28-29 at the 2300 Arena.
CREATURES!!..MountUP!🌜😃🌛!
@ThisIsTNA The Total Nonstop Summer Tour descends into Philly.Six-28&29-2024
2300 Arena
Tickets available at https://t.co/ZuHgjfcVri pic.twitter.com/21KGZFsoMn
— #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) June 18, 2024
