Jeff Hardy Advertised For Philadelphia TNA Tapings This Month

Jeff Hardy announced that he will be at the TNA TV tapings in Philadelphia later this month, following his return at Against All Odds. The tapings happen on June 28-29 at the 2300 Arena.

The Total Nonstop Summer Tour descends into Philly.Six-28&29-2024

2300 Arena

