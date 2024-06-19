wrestling / News

Jeff Hardy Advertised For Philadelphia TNA Tapings This Month

June 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Hardy TNA Against All Odds Image Credit: TNA

Jeff Hardy announced that he will be at the TNA TV tapings in Philadelphia later this month, following his return at Against All Odds. The tapings happen on June 28-29 at the 2300 Arena.

