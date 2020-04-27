wrestling / News

Jeff Hardy’s Court Date Pushed Back To July

April 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy’s court hearing for his DWI arrest has been pushed back to July 16. It was previously set for May 11, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic it has been moved again. Hardy was arrested back on October 3, 2019. Hardy will face charges of DWI and a 30-day civil revocation of driver’s license at 8 AM ET Moore County court room #201.

