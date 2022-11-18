Jeff Hardy’s Pre-Trial Hearing Delayed After Defense Files For Continuance

Jeff Hardy was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing today on his DUI charges, but it was delayed after the defense filed for a continuance. PWInsider reports that Hardy’s legal time filed for the continuance and the hearing is now set for December 21st. Hardy is required to appear before the court for the hearing.

Hardy was arrested back in June and charged with multiple offenses, including felony DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. He faces up to five years in prison for the DUI charge, if he were convicted. He issued a plea of not guilty.

The hearing has been pushed out previously from July until October, then again to November before being delayed once more. The October delay was done because the two sides “require[d] additional time to negotiate a potential pretrial resolution,” which suggested a plea deal might be in the making.