Jeff Hardy’s Return & More Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
May 1, 2020 | Posted by
Jeff Hardy is making his return to Smackdown on next week’s episode. It was announced on tonight’s show that Hardy will be back on Smackdown next week, and Sheamus has said he’ll be waiting for him. A match between the two has not yet been confirmed.
Also set for the show is:
* Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and One More TBD vs. King Corbin, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
* Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Tamina & Lacey Evans
* Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt go face-to-face
