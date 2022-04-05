Jeff Jarett On What He Respects and Has In Common With Triple H

Jeff Jarrett recently talked about Triple H and the mindset that they share during a media scrum. Jarrett spoke at the Ad Free Supershow scrum about his experiences with The Game and more. You can see a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his experiences With Triple H: “We wrestled in the Attitude Era and that’s when our in-ring kind of crossed. What I always admired about him from the beginning was his business mindset and then obviously, NXT in the very early days. I think we both sort of have the mentality of ‘how can we create stars for tomorrow?’”

On what they have in common: “I think the one that I respect and I think I have in common with him, or one of the things, is just kind of that desire to get the satisfaction of finding new talent, developing them, and then really sending them off. I always incredibly respected him for that.”