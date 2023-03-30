Jeff Jarrett Says He ‘Absolutely’ Can Play Guitar, Talks Owen’s Sharpshooter

On a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Jeff Jarrett talked about a wide range of topics, including how much money has been spent on guitar shots, doing the Sharpshooter, whether his wife Karen Jarrett will appear in AEW. Plus, Jeff says he “absolutely” can play guitar! Highlights follow:

On how much money he has spent on guitars over his career: “Of my OWN personal money? Zero (laughs). It’s always a company expense, but I’ve owned companies. Nowadays with all the data, and the research, and the numbers; Hey, we gotta go to Alex Marvez and say hey. Figure out how many guitar shots, and then I can tell you, the WCW guitars were a lot more expensive than the regular ones, so we can kind of get a working average through the years. We can input a number for inflation, and we can come up with that data. What is the amount of money Jeff Jarrett has spent on guitars throughout his 37 year career?”

On if he can actually play guitar: “Absolutely! Good? It’s a debate (laughs).”

On doing the Owen version of the Sharpshooter: “I’ve always done… I guess the Owen version? I would love to hear the difference.”

AEW Unrestricted Co-Host Alex Marvez explains the difference between Bret’s and Owen’s Sharpshooters: “So, Bret steps over with the left leg, and hold the arms with his left, and turn him over the other side. Where Owen’s is more like Sting’s, so he flips him over the right side. And he puts the right leg over.”

Jeff’s response to learning he does the Owen Sharpshooter: “I do the Owen Hart version, right on! So Bret, if you’re out there listening, and you want to accuse me of stealing your move, not a chance, pal! Not a chance!”

On if we will ever see Karen Jarrett in AEW: “Two words: stay tuned. Stay tuned (laughs).”

