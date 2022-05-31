wrestling / News

Jeff Jarrett Addresses His New Position as WWE SVP of Live Events

May 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, Jeff Jarrett has returned to WWE in executive capacity as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. The WWE Hall of Famer commented on the new position during the latest edition of his My World podcast for AdFreeShows. Jarrett stated the following (via Fightful:

“I’ll leave it personal. What’s been stated, SVP of Live Events, my passion is in live events. I’ll leave it right there. It’s going to be a journey that I’m excited about. As it all comes together, you know what this means, I’m so ready for year two (of the podcast).”

