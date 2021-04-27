Jeff Jarrett Addresses the WWE and Mickie James Trash Bag Incident

– Riju Dasgupta with Sportskeeda Wrestling recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who discussed the recent trash bag incident with recently released former WWE women’s champion Mickie James. As noted, Mickie James was sent back some of her things from WWE in a garbage bag in a large cardboard box. She shared a photo of the box on Twitter. Below are some highlights from Jeff Jarrett discussing the topic.

Jeff Jarrett on how the Mickie James story came out: “Obviously I’ve known Mickie her entire career. Incredible talent. You know, that story broke and without knowing all the details, it took in my opinion… how the bag got there. Cosmetically it didn’t sit well with a lot of folks. But also know there’s a lot of discussion in the world we live in with social media and clicks. I completely understand it.”

His thoughts on the situation: “But without… look, there’s a lot of things that aren’t always what they truly appear to be. I don’t know who shipped it, how it was shipped, what was in that bag, what was in the contents of that bag. There’s so many questions, what if? But I know one thing it made great headlines last week and a lot of discussion. But at the end of the day I don’t think either side [is holding any grudges]… Mickie’s a future Hall of Famer without question. But it was a unique situation, difficult for both sides but I think it’s water under the bridge at this point.”