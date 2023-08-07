Jeff Jarrett On How AEW All In Could Bring New Fans To The Company

In an interview with DAZN, Jeff Jarrett spoke about how AEW All In will be a ‘monumental’ step forward for the company and how it can bring in new fans. The event happens at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27. Here are highlights:

On how big AEW All In is for the company: “As a promoter, when you hear, ‘No, not Wembley Arena, Wembley Stadium,’ it’s a monumental step forward. It’s an incredible statement. I don’t think anybody could have projected or predicted this amount of tickets would have been sold. You know, is 30,000 successful? Is 40,000? Is 50,000? You know, all the barometers. And now here we are less than a month away on the precipice of truly making history in London.”

On AEW being excited for the event: “It’s going to be [an] historic night and I think that everyone involved with AEW is sitting on the edge of their seat counting down the days to be a part of history. I think the rabid fan base of AEW is obviously immense, but when you look at what we’ll call the casual fan, I think a lot of people are going to be coming to Wembley for their very first time to witness AEW. I think some people will come in that have never maybe even watched [AEW] on a TV. It’s that big of an event, and I think everyone wants to be a part of history.”

On the schedule for AEW this month: “As far as the U.S., it’s a different market. We return back from All In and go right to All Out in Chicago, and we have … three events in Chicago that week alone, so again, it’s a different market.”