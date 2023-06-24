Jeff Jarrett Says AEW Collision Has ‘Tuned Up’ The Competitive Juices In AEW

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the premiere episode of AEW Collision from this past Saturday night featuring the return of CM Punk. Jarrett says there is a competitive nature going on in AEW. Here is what he had to say:

On AEW Collision’s premiere: “Love it. I’ll just say this and we’ll get on with our topic cause got us a Slammiversary to talk about. But you know what, Conrad, as we have said many, many times on the program, creative is subjective. Wrestling is subjective. Wrestling is, some folks don’t like to call it art but you know, professional wrestling is professional wrestling, but one thing that’s a shoot brother. One thing that to me is as real as it gets, is that when there’s a new show and a new set, and man, it looked off the charts good. I think it looked more impressive there in the building. Yes, it looked great on TV, but live it was — God, just unbelievably awesome. And the vibe in the United Center, one of my favorite venues all the time.”

On the premiere motivating the talent: “Yes, we’re scripted entertainment. But something that was real in the air that I love in professional wrestling is, the competitive juices have turned up a notch in AEW. And I think that is absolutely a great thing. And I’m not talking about any one thing. It is when you have two hours on Wednesday night now, two hours on Saturday night, there is a bit of a competitive nature within the brand. And I think the old saying, the rising tide lifts all ships. I think it’s gonna help both shows. I’ll just say that. So I’m pumped, man. I am so excited for Collision to get off the ground and keep on rolling. You don’t always bat a thousand, but out of the gate, I thought Collision knocked it outta the park.”

