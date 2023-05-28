Jeff Jarrett On How AEW’s Live Events Are Doing, Possible Trios Tag Title Run

Jeff Jarrett recently weighed in as AEW’s Director of Business Development on how the House Rules live events are going and more. Lethal spoke with PWMania for a new interview, and a few highlights are below:

On where Tony Khan ranks among promoters he’s worked with: “It goes without saying Tony, at the end of the day, has a passion for wrestling. Certainly, like myself. I’m not gonna speak for Jay. I don’t know that I’ve seen a man with more passion for the business. Obviously, he’s somewhat new to the promotion game. And so even folks that have been around for years and years, it’s not the easiest thing. But I can tell you this. Nobody in the entire history of this business, to my knowledge, has put together a company and under five years, have five hours of broadcast television globally. So I think that alone speaks for itself.”

On how the live shows are doing: “It’s a crawl-walk-run process. I think that is a sound strategy because diving into anything like an undertaking non-televised live events. We’ve only done three. We have two more on the calendar, obviously, with the launch of Collision. I’ll say on the books in the first quarter of this year. So you know, originally looking at Fridays and Saturdays to do House Rules events. The calendar, as far as television productions doubled, essentially, yes, we have pay-per-views. But you know, instead of a Wednesday- only television show now we’re Wednesday, Saturday. And so that obviously factors into everything, but we’re gonna get there. But I think the underlying theme is crawl, walk, run, but coming out of the gate, a sellout and you know, bigger buildings in Corbin and Salem, both very, very, you know, good crowds, super lively. My broadcast partner, Conrad Thompson says it better than me that, you know, it’s the only event you can go to, you know, we’re coming up on Double or Nothing. That’s obviously the people in the arena are gonna love it. But it’s driven for the Pay Per View audience, the Wednesday and Saturday come shows, those are television. So you have commercial breaks, and all the necessary necessities that you have to do with producing TV content. At a live event, when you come, that show’s for you. And that just speaks for itself. It’s a very, very much more interactive experience.”

On if they’ll chase the Trios Tag Team Titles with Satnam Singh or Mark Briscoe: “I’ll clear that up. A friend of Jay’s, is a friend of mine. It just goes without saying, but [Mark] Briscoe, he has a job to do this weekend. And we keep kind of using the same kind of mentality, he’s going to do the right thing when the time comes. I’ll leave it at that. But the Trio’s Title, I’ll say this, I think Satnam Singh has the most potential of anybody on the AEW roster, candidly, bar none. But when we win those Tag Titles, me and Jay, don’t plan on losing them anytime soon. With the addition of Karen, you kind of look at our unit. A lot of names are bannering around; Lethal Connection, Triple J, I hear a name here and there. At the end of the day, we want to be called winners. And that’s what we plan on doing when we win the Tag Team Titles.”