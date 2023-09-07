Jeff Jarrett On AEW’s Decision To Release CM Punk, Whether Punk Will Wrestle Again

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about CM Punk’s release from AEW following his physical altercation with Jack Perry backstage at AEW All In and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On CM Punk: “The reality of the situation, in my humble opinion. You’re asking me to make comments on a situation that — and I really believe this, there are only two people in the world that have the full context. Some people can say, ‘I knew this, I knew that.’ You may, but you don’t know what Tony knows and you don’t know what Phil [CM Punk] knows. Nobody knows but them two. I would have to have….to comment on the specifics, but for general purposes, the decision Tony made, big cojones, hit it straight on.”

On whether fans will see Punk again: “This sounds so repetitive: never say never, in so many different ways. There’s also another saying that, from my personal experience, BS, and nowadays. The perspective, the lens that I really look at things through is, what a massive difference in, ‘Do you want it, or do you need it?’ We want a lot of things, but what do we really need? And there’s just a difference in all that. And in our industry, in my life, there are so many times that I look back on and go, “Man, that was a really dark day.’ And it turns out it is the dawning of a new day that some of the greatest things happened. Who knows what the future holds for all parties involved, literally all parties involved.”

