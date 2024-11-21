Jeff Jarrett Agrees With The Notion Of Vince McMahon As A Transactional Human Being

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Maven calling Vince McMahon a transactional human being, his agreement with that, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Maven calling Vince McMahon a transactional human being: “I’ve known quite a few folks, or know quite a few folks [who fell out of Vince’s good graces]. But yes, Vince? Yeah, I can’t disagree with that. And now I do think — you know, a lot of people, there’s such a mystique and an aura around him, and all the controversial stuff and all the current, we’ll call it litigation, and all that kind of stuff. But you know, I do think Vince has a human side to him. But when it came down to business, he’s not the only businessman that looked at it completely transactional.

“And I think — it’s my understanding and here and being around him all those years, hearing my father talk and others talk, he’s modeling what his old man was and probably what his old man’s peers were. It was, ‘That’s how the business operated.’ Take it or leave it, for better or worse. Come in, if you can make money off of talent you do, and if not you cut them loose. Just a business. Jack Welch, and all the other famous CEOs. It’s just how the wrestling business is. Our business is unique because there’s such a human side to it, and a larger-than-life, and a myth side. But good for Maven. He kind of phrased it for you. I’ve always kind of looked at him that way, though.”

On John Cena never being a heel as a top star: “Wouldn’t you say that he was such a lightning rod that the ones that wanted to boo him all those years, he was a heel to them during that?… You wanted to see him play the role of an antagonist.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.