Jeff Jarrett Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
January 6, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jeff Jarrett will appear live on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jarrett has said that he wants to go after the World title after signing his last talent contract ever with AEW. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Casino Gauntlet for World Title Shot
* Kenny Omega returns
* MJF to appear live
* Jeff Jarrett appearing live
WEDNESDAY!
An EXPLOSIVE #AEWDynamite is taking shape as we welcome back @KennyOmegamanX to Wednesday Nights, determine a new challenger for Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship and much more WEDNESDAY from Clarksville, TN on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/lCNsTl8ZCN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2025
