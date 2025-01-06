wrestling / News

Jeff Jarrett Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

January 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Jarrett AEW Dynamite 1-1-25 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jeff Jarrett will appear live on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jarrett has said that he wants to go after the World title after signing his last talent contract ever with AEW. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Casino Gauntlet for World Title Shot
* Kenny Omega returns
* MJF to appear live
* Jeff Jarrett appearing live

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

