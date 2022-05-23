wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Announced As Next Guest For Broken Skull Sessions
May 23, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Jeff Jarrett will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock. The episode will air on Friday, June 3. That’s part of Hell in a Cell weekend for the company, with NXT In Your House on June 4 and the Hell in a Cell PPV on June 5.
Ain't he great!@RealJeffJarrett joins @steveaustinBSR on #BrokenSkullSessions on June 3! @peacockTV | @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/VmL6xcQScL
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 23, 2022
