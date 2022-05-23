wrestling / News

Jeff Jarrett Announced As Next Guest For Broken Skull Sessions

May 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Jarrett Spring Breakers Image Credit: A24

WWE has announced that Jeff Jarrett will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock. The episode will air on Friday, June 3. That’s part of Hell in a Cell weekend for the company, with NXT In Your House on June 4 and the Hell in a Cell PPV on June 5.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Broken Skull Sessions, Jeff Jarrett, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading