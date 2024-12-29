wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett To Make Announcement On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett has a big announcement set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Saturday’s AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour pre-show, Jarrett picked up a win over QT Marshall. Later in the pre-show, Jarrett appeared backstage and said that he has been reflecting on his wrestling journey and would make an announcement about his career on next week’s Fight for the Fallen episode of Dynamite.
The updated card for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT and Max, is:
* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter
* FTR bring help to fight The Death Riders
* Jeff Jarrett’s career announcement
Jeff Jarrett says that on #AEWDynamite next Wednesday he has a big announcement about his career. #AEWWorldsEnd pic.twitter.com/0e9Q94Qol3
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 29, 2024
