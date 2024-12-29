Jeff Jarrett To Make Announcement On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett has a big announcement set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Saturday’s AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour pre-show, Jarrett picked up a win over QT Marshall. Later in the pre-show, Jarrett appeared backstage and said that he has been reflecting on his wrestling journey and would make an announcement about his career on next week’s Fight for the Fallen episode of Dynamite.

The updated card for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT and Max, is:

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* FTR bring help to fight The Death Riders

* Jeff Jarrett’s career announcement