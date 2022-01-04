wrestling / News

Jeff Jarrett Set to Appear at GCW Say You Will

January 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett is continuing his association with GCW and has been announced for Say You Will later this month. GCW announced on Monday that Jarrett will return to the promotion at the January 15th show in Chicago, as you can see below.

Jarrett made a surprise appearance at GCW Die 4 This on New Year’s Day and attacked Effy.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, GCW Say You Will, Jeff Jarrett, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading