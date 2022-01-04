wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Set to Appear at GCW Say You Will
January 3, 2022 | Posted by
Jeff Jarrett is continuing his association with GCW and has been announced for Say You Will later this month. GCW announced on Monday that Jarrett will return to the promotion at the January 15th show in Chicago, as you can see below.
Jarrett made a surprise appearance at GCW Die 4 This on New Year’s Day and attacked Effy.
JEFF JARRETT returns…
1.15.22
CHICAGOhttps://t.co/zpbuIzLuoV pic.twitter.com/BqyhGDbB7O
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Says He Didn’t Adjust To AEW EVP Workload Until Around Six Months Ago
- Ric Flair Takes Shots At Becky Lynch Over Migos Photo, Deletes The Tweet
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin Expressing His Frustrations To Vince McMahon In 1996, Creation Of ‘Stone Cold’ Character
- Scarlett Bordeaux Puts Temporary Stop on Custom Requests for OnlyFans Due to Massive Outpouring