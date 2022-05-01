Jeff Jarrett Appears at AAA TripleMania XXX, Vampiro Returns

Jeff Jarrett appeared at tonight’s AAA TripleMania XXX event. Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came out with his wife Karen Jarrett and AAA’s Rey Escorpion and insulted Latin Lover. Lover responded by attacking Jarrett, but Escorpion got involved and he and Jarrett double teamed Lover until Vampiro returned to AAA and helped Lover fight off Jarrett and Escorpion.

Highlights are below.

