Jeff Jarrett Looks Back On Kevin Nash Walking Out Of TNA Tapings In 2008

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Kevin Nash walking out of TNA Wrestling TV tapings in 2008, the importance of the Beautiful People, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Beautiful People: “With the Knockouts, we were clicking. And again, I’m gonna go back to the diverse roster. The Beautiful People — I’ve said it so many times that they didn’t mind being true heels. And they were true heels. And the people knew it, and — you know, heels draw money.”

On Kevin Nash walking out of tapings due to a scheduling conflict over a planned vacation and being booked to lose a match during a commercial break: “If Kevin was hot [about it], it wouldn’t be the first time; it wouldn’t be the last time. But me and Kevin always had a good relationship. And if he didn’t like something, he would either come to me or text me. But look, he may not have liked it. As far as the eliminations, I’d love to see the format. Because I’m not sure — Nash, BG James. Yeah maybe we, for time’s sake, eliminated during the break. And when we come back out of it, we show the replays, that’s an option. Or in the format is, ‘Those three are gonna get eliminated before we go to commercial break.’

“So it sounds like some — maybe some good newsletter reading? Or it may be completely accurate. But at the end of the day, elimination in the battle royale isn’t something to leave TV about. And the PPV verbiage, him coming back early. You know, if that is the reality? Look, nobody likes the vacation cut short, but going back to the Tomko set of circumstances — when you’re writing TV, you want to write TV with your crew. And I can’t imagine us saying, ‘Nope, he’s got a vacation in the books. We told him we could have off, and now we’ll renege on that.’ I don’t see that happening. But again, a good story for a newsletter.”

