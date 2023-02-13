Jeff Jarrett Believes His Podcast Has Turned People Around On Him

Jeff Jarrett has not always been a favorite of people, but he believes that has changed with his podcast series. Jarrett appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about how My World With Jeff Jarrett has changed some of the rwactions he’s seen online. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On people changing their minds about him do to the podcast: “I do find it fascinating launching the podcast, they’re like, ‘I had no idea Jeff did this, this or that. I had no idea what his viewpoint [is]. I’ll see often on Twitter, ‘I used to hate I grew up hating Jeff Jarrett’ and I’m thinking, ‘yes.’ That was kind of by design too.”

On having a chance to tell his own story on the podcast: “I used to have three to five minutes on Saturday morning at Memphis TV that would bicycle around. That was really my only exposure to the fan base and then [I’d] go wrestle live. You didn’t have any personal [window]. Now with social media, I’m at the gym, go Instagram live or whatever it may be, I can connect with the fan base instantly. That’s huge.”