Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Bret Hart’s Run In WCW, Biggest Differences In Working For WCW & WWE

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed Bret Hart’s run in WCW, the biggest differences in working for WCW and WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on Bret Hart’s run in WCW and the biggest differences in working for WCW and WWE: “I wonder if Bret is gonna remember this story because it definitely jarred my memory thinking about it. It was at a taping and somehow someway, we were dressing close to each other and we kind of sat down, and it was one of those moments where I just said, ‘What do you think?’ And he just kind of looked over at me. I remember telling him about when I left the WWF the first time in 1995-96 when my contract expired and I came down, the business was red hot. The nWo was taking off, Nitro was kicking ass, it was just really cranking up. But during that ’96-97 run I had there, we’ve gone on this podcast and talked about, you immediately knew you’re not working for Vince McMahon, and you’re not working for any one boss. You’re in a corporate environment, and there are things candidly where the right hand doesn’t talk to the left hand. There is no Vince McMahon, there is no Pat Patterson, there is no machine. The marketing and PR are different. It was a corporate environment. Period.”

On the issues with how WCW was managed: “I had that brief but kind of detailed conversation [with Bret]. I don’t wanna say Bret was checked out – it’s just, I think the realization that this isn’t WWE by any stretch of the imagination, and the lack of attention to detail in so many ways was so obvious. We were not only disappointed, it’s just like, ‘Well, all we can really do is what we can do. We can only take care of what we can take care of.’ But that conversation was there, and Bret is a professional and busted his ass and did what he could do. We both knew a corporate-run wrestling industry is very, very difficult.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.