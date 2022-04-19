wrestling / News

Jeff Jarrett and Road Dogg Reuniting For ‘Ain’t We Great’ Tour

April 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Jarrett and the Road Dogg are set to reunite, teaming up for a tour together. Road Dogg’s podcast posted to Twitter to announce that he, Jarrett, and Ryan Katz are starting the “Ain’t We Great” tour starting on May 29th, the day of AEW All or Nothing,” in Las Vegas.

The ticketing page for the event describes it as follows:

“World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famers and current podcasting superstars ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett and Brian James aka “Road Dogg” are getting the band back together for a live stage show, meet and greet and VIP fan experience as part of the ‘Ain’t We Great Tour 2022.’”

