Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On Brock Lesnar’s Return, Backlash Against WWE

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about Brock Lesnar’s shocking return at SummerSlam. He specifically questioned the public statement made by Triple H, who said Lesnar’s return was something John Cena wanted for his final run. WWE later said on Raw that Nick Khan reached out to Lesnar three weeks ago about coming back. You can check out some highlights below:

On Triple H saying John Cena was responsible for Lesnar’s return: “The business continues to pivot and evolve, and we set records and continuous records. And you look at — I mean across the board, WWE, AEW, TNA had a good house, Mexico, we could go on and on. And so, who am I to question anything but the statement that Triple H made about ‘Well, this is John wanted?’ Why does that need to be said right now?”

On Lesnar’s value: “But to me, it’s funny how we’re just segueing — and maybe you did this by design — that at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what Ari thinks. It doesn’t matter what The Rock thinks, or Nick Khan or Triple H, or — I hate to give the bearer of bad news, it don’t make a damn what the wrestling fan thinks. At least today, it’s shareholder value. If Brock is going to move the needle on shareholder value, then everybody who signed up to get a check, or get their checks consistently from TKO, they’re on board with that as well. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise because that’s who they’re — that that’s that that is literally what they are making their business decision on. Brock is going to generate the most revenue for shareholder value.

“So with that being said, Triple H is already on board for this. He’s fully supporting it, creative driven by it. And so why does he say, ‘Hey, it’s a John decision.’ Huh? That to me, I’m not sure if that plays well to Ari and Rock and Nick, candidly.”

On the backlash against Lesnar: “And then to the next layer, that the stuff that Ian and others, and all the backlash and everything that, ‘Oh boy, they’re doing this and doing that.’ And look, we’ve had all kinds of circumstances in our industry and other forms of entertainment — and s**t, nine to fivers. There’s always kind of legal ramifications in and out, in and out, at the end of the day, all the backlash — and I know this may sound simple, but like, gotta love wrestling because love it or hate it, as long as they’re making comments it’s good for business.

“The worst thing that can happen is people quit watching. And I just don’t think that’s going to happen because Brock appeared. It hasn’t for the last 50, 60 years since it’s been on television, 70 years been a televised product. This stuff generates ratings, as opposed to diminished ratings.”

