On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Bryan Danielson winning the world title at AEW All in, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bryan Danielson winning the AEW World Title: “I don’t even know where to start. This will sound repetitive to our weekly My World listeners, but you know — Bryan, not the biggest guy, not the strongest guy, not the greatest talker, just everything that we kind of want to put in buckets as a professional wrestler. But when you put all the ingredients together and you have to roll it out, Bryan’s the best. He just is. His timing is what — and I used to say this, and still say that. But you know, Kurt Angle had had a uniqueness for false finishes. Shawn Michaels had uniqueness for weaving stories and big bumps and creating false finishes. And Bryan — the ins and outs, and you know, his ability to take the viewer, or the consumer, or the fan in the audience on the roller coaster ride of their lives where you think the match is over 10 minutes, 15 minutes before it ever ends.

“And when you get into that kind of, I’ll kind of call it match exhaustion, it is not just suspending disbelief. And that may sound silly to say that in 2024. But you are taken along on a ride, and with the helicopter above Wembley and all the pyro, and the wife and kids, and the blood and the drama and his opponent — I mean Conrad, as a professional wrestling promoter, wrestler and first and foremost fan. You walk away from that, put your head on a pillow, and get back on the big bird, and fly home the next day. And you really say that’s what our business is all about when you put it all in a nutshell.”

On potentially challenging Danielson for the title: “That’s a good question, Connie. Put on your Nostradamus hat, what do you think? I mean, it was said by the man himself, Bryan, ‘Jeff, we could have gone another 20-30 minutes.’ And I’m like, ‘You damn right, we could have.’ Nothing would make me happier. I’d love one more shot in more ways than you can imagine. So I’ll certainly — we’ll see. We’ll see how it rolls out.”

