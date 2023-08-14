Jeff Jarrett Says He Finds His Current Career Arc “Surreal”

Speaking recently with Cultaholic Wrestling, AEW’s Jeff Jarrett expressed his own astonishment at the scope of his current career renewal (via Wrestling Inc). Jarrett shared how unexpected the upswing in his popularity was, especially after the roller coaster since his WWE release in 2022. You can find a highlight on the topic and watch the complete interview below.

On being surprised by his current status at AEW: “Absolutely. At this stage of my career — and I’ve had some of the highest of highs and some of the lowest of lows — but you kind of look at the last year, and a little prior to that, from Game Changer Wrestling to the NWA, to WWE SummerSlam in my hometown at the stadium, and then you fast forward, here talking about Wembley 100, AEW All In, it is surreal. I do not … I am stopping and smelling the roses. I don’t take anything for granted.”