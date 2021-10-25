wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Celebrates Four Years Of Sobriety
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate four years of sobriety. In a tweet, Jarrett posted a photo of his sobriety coin, along with the four-year achievement which began back on October 25, 2017.
Jarrett, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, is currently the co-host of the My World podcast with Conrad Thompson.
On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to Jarrett on his accomplishment.
You can view his tweet below.
10/25/2017 – 10/25/2021 pic.twitter.com/ABcLNYLeKK
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) October 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Talent Negations for Impact Wrestling, One Fell Through for Bound for Glory
- Backstage Reactions to Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Confrontation on Smackdown, Segment Edited For Replay
- Lex Luger On What His Relationship Was Like With Randy Savage, Having a Renewed Love For Wrestling
- Renee Paquette On Vince McMahon Screaming At Her For Ruining WWE Segment, Whether She Thinks Vince Holds Grudges