wrestling / News

Jeff Jarrett Celebrates Four Years Of Sobriety

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Jeff Jarrett

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate four years of sobriety. In a tweet, Jarrett posted a photo of his sobriety coin, along with the four-year achievement which began back on October 25, 2017.

Jarrett, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, is currently the co-host of the My World podcast with Conrad Thompson.

On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to Jarrett on his accomplishment.

You can view his tweet below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeff Jarrett, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading