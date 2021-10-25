Jeff Jarrett Celebrates Four Years Of Sobriety

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate four years of sobriety. In a tweet, Jarrett posted a photo of his sobriety coin, along with the four-year achievement which began back on October 25, 2017.

Jarrett, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, is currently the co-host of the My World podcast with Conrad Thompson.

On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to Jarrett on his accomplishment.

You can view his tweet below.