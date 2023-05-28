Jeff Jarrett Comments On NXT Running Against AEW, Says He Only Competes With Himself

In an interview with The Bet Las Vegas (via Fightful), Jeff Jarrett spoke about WWE running NXT Battleground tomorrow night at the same time as AEW Double or Nothing. The NXT event runs Lowell, MA, while the AEW PPV happens in Las Vegas. Jarrett said that he is only focused with competing with himself.

He said: “At the end of the day, the longevity of my business, I found out real early in my career, and to this day, I compete against myself. That is my number one mindset. I want to be better than I was yesterday. If you compete against yourself day in and day out, that’s the real barometer. You cannot control anything outside of that. You may think you can, you may think you can compete against other talent or other companies or other matches, at the end of the day, the only thing that you can really control, your destiny, is competing against yourself, and that’s what I do day in and day out.“