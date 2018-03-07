 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Comments on the Popularity of ‘With My Baby Tonight,’ Another Video of Braun & Alexa From MMC

March 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jeff Jarrett WWE

– Jeff Jarrett posted the following on Instagram, commenting on the popularity of ‘With My Baby Tonight’…

– Here is another video fromlast night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Jeff Jarrett, WWE, WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading