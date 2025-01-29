– During a recent appearance on 97.7 ESPN The Zone, AEW star Jeff Jarrett compared the AFC Championship game featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. the Kansas Chiefs to his match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite against The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On how the AFC game is like his match on AEW Dynamite: “This past weekend, if [Patrick] Mahomes doesn’t beat the Bills, he doesn’t get his shot at a threepeat. So I kind of look at it that way. I have to win the match [against Castagnoli] to even get an opportunity to win the world title, so I’m laser -focused. I’ve got consecutive days of great workouts in.”

On his physical conditioning: “I feel like, as far as physical conditioning, my cardio, I’m in as good shape as I’ve ever been. Some people might call me crazy, but I’m certainly wiser than I’ve ever been. So I’ve got a strategy that I’m gonna be putting in place, and we’ll see how that works out. He’s got his Death Riders, but I got my crew as well. So we’ll see how it all plays out. But I am fired up. I like to say I’ve got the homecourt advantage in more ways than one.”

Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli goes down later tonight on AEW Dynamite. Jarrett will need to beat Castagnoli in order to earn a title shot against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Tonight’s show is being held at the VBC Probst Arena

in Huntsville, Alabama. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.