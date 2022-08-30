Jeff Jarrett Always Considered High Star Ratings For Matches As ‘Almost a Negative’

Jeff Jarrett has been around the business for a long time, and he recently shared his thoughts about the always-divisive topic of “star ratings” in wrestling reviews. Many if not most reviewers use star ratings for matches, though their subjectivity can leads to arguments among fans. Jarrett weighed in on the topic on the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the idea of star ratings for matches: “I often viewed through my entire career, if I get a high star rating … I almost look at that as a negative because “Then it’s viewed as much more of a performance as opposed to capturing emotion.”

On star ratings vs. fan reactions: “It’s almost the same, when you’re getting heat and you hear the chant, ‘This is awesome,'” Jarrett said. “That immediately tells me that the fanbase, the audience live is viewing this as, ‘Oh wow, aren’t those boys having fun out there. This is an awesome little display of get-togetherness.”