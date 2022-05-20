Jeff Jarrett On His Stance On ‘Cool’ Heels In Wrestling, Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s Impact

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed his stance on cool heels in wrestling, Hall and Nash’s impact on cool heels, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on his stance on cool heels in wrestling: “Me and Kevin Nash have had this discussion. Me and Scott Hall had this discussion back in the day. I would have it in rooms, and there were certain guys who were very vocal about “cool heels don’t draw money.” Here’s my position on that. You’ve gotta make, as a talent, whatever is gonna work, work for you. But if you’re gonna be the cool heel, you’ve gotta make sure that the babyface you’re facing – and Scott Hall, he could be cool heel and this and that, but he would always put over his babyface. So, you think about Stone Cold Steve Austin when the rocketship took off. Black tights, black boots, flipped the bird on them. He did nothing that you would say fits the traditional babyface, but look at his opponent – Vince [McMahon]. It was employee vs. employer that whole storyline. I think there’s a position for cool heels.”

On Hall and Nash’s impact on cool heels: “When I was with Kevin and Scott, basically by us working together – I just think we were all three different characters. When you look at “Big Daddy Cool” Kevin Nash and Scott Hall’s “hey yo,” those different dynamics – when it came time to do the business, they fed for the comeback and did this and that. I believe – I don’t wanna say they were ahead of their time – but that friction that Kevin got in the mid to late 90s when he took shots at the Four Horsemen and all that, it was an evolution and a transition in the business that I always wanting the Four Horsemen or WCW folks to come back and kick the crap out of that. I just think it’s all situational. To me, it’s so easy to say “cool heels don’t draw.” I don’t agree with that at all.”

