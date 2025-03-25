On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about DDP never becoming the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Jarrett’s not wanting to drop the title to him and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Jeff Jarret on why DDP never became the TNA World Heavyweight Champion in TNA: “Not once did Dusty ever come to me and say, ‘Hey, I want to make DDP champion.’ I think this is newsletter clickbait, if you will. And we’ve talked about this, but there was always the discussion on, ‘Okay, switch the title. Whoever it may be, who are the heel opponents and where–‘ you know. That it was just such a — and not under contract. You know, DDP didn’t want to work that much, period. I don’t know how many matches he had consistently after this run. I mean, I don’t think a lot. But that’s why it’s just kind of clickbait because I don’t think DDP would have wanted to be champion honestly at this point.”

On the controversy: “Again, I’ll go back to considering the source. It’s a much better story to create a little controversy, ‘We’re going to make DDP champion.’ That’s why I really never mind that… The worst thing that can happen is people not talking about us. And so if there’s an article that ‘Jeff doesn’t want to drop the title to DDP’ for whatever reason, I take that as a positive.”

