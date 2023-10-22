wrestling / News

Jeff Jarrett Defeats Eddie Kingston In Wild Street Fight, Jay Lethal Gets ROH Title Shot on AEW Collision

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Jeff Jarrett Image Credit: AEW

It was a Memphis Street Fight on AEW Collision, which meant that Jeff Jarrett could break all the rules and did to beat Eddie Kingston. The match’s rules meant that if Jarrett won, Jay Lethal would get an ROH World title match. Lethal interfered, as did Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh and Karen Jarrett, with Lethal hitting his finish on Kingston so Jarrett could win.

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

