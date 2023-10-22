wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Defeats Eddie Kingston In Wild Street Fight, Jay Lethal Gets ROH Title Shot on AEW Collision
It was a Memphis Street Fight on AEW Collision, which meant that Jeff Jarrett could break all the rules and did to beat Eddie Kingston. The match’s rules meant that if Jarrett won, Jay Lethal would get an ROH World title match. Lethal interfered, as did Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh and Karen Jarrett, with Lethal hitting his finish on Kingston so Jarrett could win.
Here we go!
It's a Memphis Street Fight as Jeff Jarrett approaches the ring.
If Jarrett wins, Jay Lethal will receive a shot at Eddie Kingston's ROH World Title.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#MemphisStreetFight@RealJeffJarrett | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/3jcbLmoauU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
Eddie Kingston doesn't wanna wait! He wants to fight right now!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#MemphisStreetFight@RealJeffJarrett | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/oqiD4WLNMa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
"Yup! This is a Memphis Street Fight" – @davebrown5555
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#MemphisStreetFight@RealJeffJarrett | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/ihcDeouLaR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
All of the condiments!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#MemphisStreetFight@RealJeffJarrett | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/Te3NXFDIL1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
Jarrett made sure Kingston went through that table!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#MemphisStreetFight@RealJeffJarrett | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/BRhZNENtUW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
Eddie Kingston continues to take everyone out!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#MemphisStreetFight@RealJeffJarrett | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/rLNLAmVk1M
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Thinks CM Punk Is Stuck In His Ways, Feels His Convictions Fell On Deaf Ears In AEW
- Arn Anderson On What Makes For A Great WarGames Match, Recalls Rude vs. Flair Feud
- Ric Flair On How Undertaker Carried Himself As a Locker Room Leader
- Nikki Garcia Says She Got Legal Letter About WWE Name Hours Before Contract Ended