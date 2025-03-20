Jeff Jarrett Says He’ll Defend AAA Tag Team Titles At Rey De Reyes

Jeff Jarrett has vowed to defend the AAA Tag Team Championships at Rey De Reyes after they were vacated yesterday. As reported, Lucha Libre AAA announced the vacation of the titles after Raj Dhesi and Satnam Singh had not defended them since they won the belts in August. The company posted a video by Jarrett in which he said that he had the titles and would be at AAA Rey de Reyes with an unnamed partner where he would defend them.

Rey de Reyes takes place on Saturday night in Mexico City.