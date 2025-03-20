wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Says He’ll Defend AAA Tag Team Titles At Rey De Reyes
Jeff Jarrett has vowed to defend the AAA Tag Team Championships at Rey De Reyes after they were vacated yesterday. As reported, Lucha Libre AAA announced the vacation of the titles after Raj Dhesi and Satnam Singh had not defended them since they won the belts in August. The company posted a video by Jarrett in which he said that he had the titles and would be at AAA Rey de Reyes with an unnamed partner where he would defend them.
Rey de Reyes takes place on Saturday night in Mexico City.
. @RealJeffJarrett tiene un mensaje muy especial para México y para @dorianroldan:
El Rey de la Montaña estará este SÁBADO en #ReyDeReyes con los Campeonatos en Parejas AAA. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/0MJhRjDEgg
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 20, 2025
