Jeff Jarrett Reflects On The Difficulty Of Working In the Office As Talent

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on CM Punk’s recent statement that he does not want to take on an office role while he is still an active wrestler, agreeing with the sentiment and explaining the challenges. You can check out some highlights below:

On juggling the workload when you’re office and talent: “It’s incredibly difficult. And hats off to him, and I applaud the fact. There’s a lot of guys that have that mindset, and there’s a lot of validity to that. I was in a position my entire life — it wasn’t like I got to, ‘Hey guys, I want to walk in the dressing room. Please forget my father’s the booker and the promoter, and the one who signs your checks, and and and.’ That was my reality; there was nothing I could do about it.”

On his own experience: “When you run a professional wrestling industry at the end of the day, if you’re really aligned with black ink over red ink. Sometimes you got to wear two hats, in my case multiple times at TNA,. Many, many hats. But I get it. Goes without saying, it can create a conflict of interest. That’s a given. It’s the end of the day. You got to do your best. You’ve got to really have your mind set the right way. But it’s a challenge, and I can see where he’s coming from — or any talent that would have that feeling.

“And also, when certain talents have the luxury to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to do office [work] when I’m done wrestling.’ And so that — I don’t call it a luxury, but maybe a benefit or reality that, ‘Hey, when they’re ready to transition, they’ll transition.’ That’s no different than — I mean, gosh. You can go down the Hollywood world, you know. Ron Howard, little Opie, and then Happy Days. And then different movies, and then he segued into directing and producing and then executive producing. It’s a natural transition. Same in sports — Larry Bird. I mean, he went into coaching and then [to the] front office. There’s so many people in sports that go from playing to coaching to front office. It’s just a natural transition. Wrestling is no different in that aspect.”

