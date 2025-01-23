Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Working Agreement Between WWE And TNA

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about WWE promoting TNA Genesis and their working relationship. You can check out some highlights below:

On Baron Corbin working GCW: “I got to work with him a lot at WWE and got to know him. And you kind of get to know the man behind Baron Corbin which, as you just said, is Tom. He is — what a story, incredible athlete.”

On WWE promoting TNA Genesis and their working relationship: “Nobody would probably put that on the bingo card [back in 2002]. You know, the first thing that came to mind, and I knew about it last night, was, ‘Well, I guess the name TNA isn’t completely–‘ you know, that so many people just tried to rag and bag on it. And I get the, I’ll call it constructive criticism, I really do. But man, it kind of seems lik — and it’s not the only reason by any stretch, I’m not saying that. But you know, when they went back to the name and they’ve just started drawing better, kind of in flux with some different talent among other things — it seems like they got a little momentum.

“So of course, Conrad, I’ve — when you literally put your, not just own money but you’re — you know, I was a 34-35-year-old man. And I put everything I had, including money, just — not just memories. I really put everything into that brand. And to see what it did from, ’02 to 2010. And then to see the ‘TNA LOL’ years. And then now here we are in 2025 and the WWE is, quote-tweeting it. That’s a pretty cool story, to say the least. So congrats. Seriously, to everyone involved, it couldn’t be obviously better for TNA, but it’s fantastic for the WWE business across the board.”

