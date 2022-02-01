Jeff Jarrett On Working With EFFY In GCW, EFFY Being Most Marketable Talent On GCW’s Roster

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed working with EFFY at The WRLD on GCW, what’s next for him in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on working with EFFY at The WRLD on GCW and what impresses him about EFFY: “EFFY, coming to the ring to Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – the vibe. I’m talking about everybody in the building was standing singing. And look, I’ve been in the ring with AJ Styles where they knew every word to [his theme]. And obviously, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” is a different song. But still, the vibe. Effy, and I thought it going into the match, but he is the most marketable talent on the Game Changer roster. He connects with the audience. He’s not a seasoned vet, and I don’t know his complete body of work, but he knows what he’s doing in the ring. He knows how to connect with the audience. I can’t tell you how impressed from a promoter, booker, marketer point of view I am from that side of it [with EFFY].”

On what’s next for him in wrestling: “TBD. The old TBD. We’re going to see how it rolls. I’ll say, as I left the building, some guys came up. I’ll just say they were like, ‘What’s next for you?’ and I said, ‘There are some things probably better left unsaid.’ And the guy just kind of looked at me and says, ‘Alright, where are you going?’ And I said, ‘I’m certainly not going to tell you.’ We’ll just leave it at that, Conrad. I’m excited. I’m excited about where the old ‘Last Outlaw’ is headed.”

