Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He Decided To Sign A New Contract With AEW

As previously reported, Jeff Jarrett announced on last week’s AEW Dynamite that he signed a new deal with AEW, which will be his last talent contract ever. In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Jarrett explained his decision to sign with AEW once again.

He said: “Every year, I reevaluate my career, specifically in December, and my contract was actually coming up. I signed a two-year deal, and before I re-signed, if you will, I really took a long, hard look at everything. Not only talked to my wife, Karen, but I talked to my kids, and then on this opportunity, I called some guys in this business and also some guys out of the business, and I had in-depth conversations on, ‘What do you think? Is it time to hang it up? Should I finish? Should I just keep my business cap on?’ To the man, they all said, ‘Jeff, I don’t think in your heart of hearts you’re ready to hang it up.’ Each of them, the first person to say this was my partner Jay Lethal, Jay was like, hey man, we appreciate everything you’ve done for us, but this is your last contract, because I’d kind of made up my mind that this was gonna be my last contract, if this your last contract, swing for the fences. I kept hearing that. When I stepped back and I looked, I said, you know what? What a way to go out. I could fall flat on my face going for this, but I’m going to give it my all. Hopes of all hope, I’m going for the world title. I want one shot at it. It’s not like I’m begging and yearning like I was as a kid for a long title reign. Our old friend Toby Keith would often say, ‘Ain’t as good as I once was, but I just need to be good once as I ever was.’ So I just need the one shot, and that’s what I’m shooting for. I want the AEW World Title, one shot. I don’t know how long this ride is gonna be, and I won’t get into contract terms and all that kind of stuff, but this is my last talent contract. There’s no doubt in my mind. My kids, we’ve had conversations through the years, they’re like, ‘Dad, are you sure?’ Because they see me after the matches, the soreness and the preparation. I’ve never worked out this hard in the gym in my life, and the stretching and the yoga and the conditioning, it is my lifestyle, but there’s a price to pay for that. But I’ve got my sights set, and I’m gonna give it my all.“