Jeff Jarrett Thinks Fewer WWE House Shows Means More Chances For Indie Promotions

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the news that TKO plans for WWE to cut back even more on its house shows. You can check out some highlights below:

On the decision: “I think WWE or TKO, they’re going to run less house shows. But when one door closes, another one opens. I think the opportunities for independent wrestling and other promotions are going to continue to grow and grow and grow.”

On the focus of private equity companies: “Just because the leader in the marketplace — and I get it, that’s why I was led with that question. Private equity, they’re all about the ROI, period. And a big outfit like WWE, I’ll say that, they can’t roll into Jonesboro, Arkansas. Just to get in and out of town, they gotta gross #150,000, maybe more, or something like that. So the margins just aren’t there. It just doesn’t make any sense. And I get it, because of their business model. But for another promotion, there’s a lot of be lots of money to be made in even B and C and D markets.

“So I get why WWE is doing it because they report half to the street and half to private equity. I don’t envy them, because I do think there is a kind of a long term effect. WWE will always get the talent they write — you know, AEW and WWE write the big checks. But the developmental and they’ll get there, and the Mr. Beast, all this, it’s fun just to see how you can take it a bunch of different ways. But there’s a reason why independent wrestling is being embraced across the board, because that is where the talent is going to come from. But that quote-unquote ‘house shows,’ I get it. But I do think, ‘Jesus man… So doesn’t surprise me Conrad, but I think the big takeaway from all of that is [Mark] Shapiro is basically saying, you know, ‘We got to have profit at every turn,’ and that’s great, but that presents opportunities for others in the industry.”

