Jeff Jarrett Files Response to Anthem Counter-Suit, Asks For Dismissal

– Jeff Jarrett has filed his response to a counter-suit by Anthem Media in his ongoing legal battle with the Impact Wrestling parent company. PWInsider reports that Jarrett has asked the judge in the case to dismiss Anthem’s lawsuit against him, denying the complaints made and starting that they should be dismissed for a few reasons, mostly that he is denying said complaints.

Anthem filed the counter-lawsuit last month in response to Jarrett’s suit, which claims that Anthem violated state and federal trademark infringements in relation to GFW as well as Jarrett’s exclusive property rights to his own name and likeness. Anthem’s counter-suit claimed that Jarrett knew that the GFW master tapes had been deleated, and that signed a $292,000 deal with Kevin Sullivan for his company handle the post-production work on GFW Amped. When Jarrett failed to pay Sullivan, Anthem paid $40,000 to KSTV as part of a plan to get the content for Jarrett, who was still part of Impact at the time.

In his response, Jarrett denied that he had such an agreement with Sullivan, and that while “lacks sufficient knowledge to admit or deny whether Anthem Wrestling made any payment to KSTV or the reason for any payment,” he denies the remaining allegations in regard to that claim. He is also denying that he authorized any usage of the terms “GFW” and “Global Force Wrestling” by Impact, as well as Anthem’s claims that Jarrett “participated in and authorized the selection of the trademark Glocal Wrestling Network for use by Anthem Wrestling.” He denies that he gave either express or implied permission for Anthem to use Amped, his trademarks or his own image and likeness.

Jarrett asked that the counterclaims be dismissed “for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted:, that their claim of Breach of Duty of Loyalty and their Counterclaim of Breach of Fiduciary Duty should each be dismissed because “the Term Sheet describes the terms under which Plaintiffs’ intellectual property assets would be licensed to Anthem Wrestling.” He says that Anthem should not get relief from him “because no action or omission by Mr. Jarrett caused Anthem Wrestling injury,” and that Anthem lacked standing to bring the counter-claims.