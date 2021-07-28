wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Files Trademark On ‘Slapnutz’
July 28, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported last week that Freedom Pro Wrestling filed to trademark several old wrestling terms, which included Jeff Jarrett’s old catchphrase ‘Slapnuts’. Fightful reports that on July 23, Jarrett filed to trademark the term ‘Slapnutz’, noting his first use of it was in 2001.
The trademark is for: “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20010000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20010000“
