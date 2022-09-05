wrestling / News

Jeff Jarrett Comments On His Future After WWE

September 5, 2022
Former Senior VP of Live Events and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett appeared on Ad Free Shows and discussed what his plans are after leaving that administrative position (h/t to Wrestling Inc). He is no stranger to work outside the company, helping to launch TNA/Impact Wrestling, among other projects. Jarrett’s most recent in-ring performance was as a participant in the headline event for Ric Flair’s Last Match, but he hasn’t announced any intention to retire fully at this point. You can read a highlight and watch the full livestream VOD below.

On his plans moving forward from WWE: “I get emotional thinking about this. I got a second lease on life, and went to [addiction] treatment and came out [in 2017], and they teach us something in treatment, to live one day at a time. … What’s going to happen for Jeff next, I really have no idea. But, I do know one thing from the time I wake up till the time I go to sleep every night, I do everything I can to be better than I was yesterday.”

